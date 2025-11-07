Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 1618.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 834.90 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 1618.90% to Rs 1682.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 834.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 982.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales834.90982.30 -15 OPM %13.2614.90 -PBDT116.10154.00 -25 PBT97.80131.80 -26 NP1682.8097.90 1619
