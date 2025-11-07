Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 1618.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 1618.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 834.90 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 1618.90% to Rs 1682.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 834.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 982.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales834.90982.30 -15 OPM %13.2614.90 -PBDT116.10154.00 -25 PBT97.80131.80 -26 NP1682.8097.90 1619

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 33.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Dam Capital Advisors standalone net profit rises 140.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

