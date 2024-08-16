Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 84.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 58.41 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 84.63% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.4160.813.8010.892.036.020.845.270.634.10