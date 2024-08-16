Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 84.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 58.41 croreNet profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 84.63% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.4160.81 -4 OPM %3.8010.89 -PBDT2.036.02 -66 PBT0.845.27 -84 NP0.634.10 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content