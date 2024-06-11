Shriram Finance Ltd soars 0.91%, gains for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2541.9, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.02% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 14.25% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2541.9, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 10.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22154.85, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2549.95, up 1.17% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 75.02% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 14.25% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

