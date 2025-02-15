Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 13.97 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.9711.10 26 OPM %-0.864.59 -PBDT0.530.57 -7 PBT0.200.27 -26 NP0.190.20 -5
