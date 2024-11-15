Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 88.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.44% to Rs 5.56 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 88.54% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.44% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.5624.64 -77 OPM %12.0520.62 -PBDT1.585.26 -70 PBT0.884.70 -81 NP0.544.71 -89
