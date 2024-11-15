Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.61% to Rs 15.48 croreNet profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.61% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.4824.81 -38 OPM %-30.17-24.83 -PBDT25.77-15.51 LP PBT24.65-18.26 LP NP8.27-12.97 LP
