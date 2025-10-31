Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 226.76 croreNet profit of Sicagen India remain constant at Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 226.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales226.76197.71 15 OPM %4.004.18 -PBDT8.108.16 -1 PBT5.735.85 -2 NP4.144.14 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content