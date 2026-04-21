Siemens Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3231.1, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 14.13% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3231.1, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has gained around 19.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.