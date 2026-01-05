Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

Sigachi Industries appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

With effect from 03 January 2026

Sigachi Industries has appointed Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer of the Company with effect from 03 January 2026.

In his new role, Atul will work closely with the Board and leadership team to align human capital strategy with the company's long-term growth objectives. His responsibilities will include strengthening leadership capability, shaping organizational design, aligning talent and capability development with business priorities, and reinforcing governance and people processes. He will play a key role in ensuring cultural coherence and organizational resilience as Sigachi expands across businesses, geographies, and operating models, while fostering a culture of accountability, engagement, and trust.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nisus Finance Services rises after NCCCL bags Rs 112.5 crore Lodha order

Nisus Finance Services rises after NCCCL bags Rs 112.5 crore Lodha order

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 15% YoY to Rs 3.21 lakh crore in Q3

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves allotment of NCDs of Rs 1030 cr

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves allotment of NCDs of Rs 1030 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon