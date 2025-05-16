Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 48.26% in the March 2025 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 48.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 25.05% to Rs 520.43 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 48.26% to Rs 61.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.05% to Rs 520.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 694.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 524.72% to Rs 101.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 101.36% to Rs 2498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1240.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales520.43694.36 -25 2498.021240.55 101 OPM %8.372.90 -1.76-2.24 - PBDT80.6040.69 98 132.4626.09 408 PBT72.7234.58 110 105.074.47 2251 NP61.1041.21 48 101.0816.18 525

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Banganga Paper Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banganga Paper Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit rises 70.46% in the March 2025 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit rises 70.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon