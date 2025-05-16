SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 48.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.05% to Rs 520.43 croreNet profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 48.26% to Rs 61.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.05% to Rs 520.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 694.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 524.72% to Rs 101.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 101.36% to Rs 2498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1240.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales520.43694.36 -25 2498.021240.55 101 OPM %8.372.90 -1.76-2.24 - PBDT80.6040.69 98 132.4626.09 408 PBT72.7234.58 110 105.074.47 2251 NP61.1041.21 48 101.0816.18 525
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content