Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 5.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 257.65 croreNet profit of Signet Industries declined 5.57% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 257.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales257.65268.78 -4 OPM %8.077.36 -PBDT6.817.20 -5 PBT4.444.76 -7 NP3.223.41 -6
