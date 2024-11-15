Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit rises 33.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 75.94 croreNet profit of Visagar Financial Services rose 33.10% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 75.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.9464.79 17 OPM %5.114.51 -PBDT3.882.92 33 PBT3.862.90 33 NP3.862.90 33
