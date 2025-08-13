Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 40.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 259.52 croreNet profit of Signet Industries rose 40.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 259.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 252.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales259.52252.64 3 OPM %9.545.66 -PBDT8.423.21 162 PBT6.080.82 641 NP0.690.49 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content