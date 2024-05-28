HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 134.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.53% to Rs 610.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 184.73% to Rs 280.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.18% to Rs 2233.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 134.05% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 610.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.