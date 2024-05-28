Business Standard
HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 134.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 51.53% to Rs 610.09 crore
Net profit of HBL Power Systems rose 134.05% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 610.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 184.73% to Rs 280.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.18% to Rs 2233.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales610.09402.61 52 2233.361368.68 63 OPM %21.5511.12 -18.9611.06 - PBDT133.8647.30 183 428.43162.58 164 PBT122.9737.29 230 387.17127.11 205 NP81.4534.80 134 280.8998.65 185
First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

