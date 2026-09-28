Monday, September 28, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Tech gains after securing workstation supply contract from ISRO

Silver Touch Tech gains after securing workstation supply contract from ISRO

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Silver Touch Technologies added 2.34% to Rs 151 after the company announced the receipt of a purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, for the supply of high-end workstations.

In a regulatory filing made on Saturday, the company informed that it has received a purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India, Ahmedabad, for the supply, installation and support of high-end workstations.

The said workstations have to be supplied within 18 weeks from receipt of purchase order, followed warranty and support period from the date of acceptance.

 

"SAC is ISROs principal centre for the design of space-borne payloads and for satellite-based applications.

Qualifying as a supplier to SAC through an open, competitive and technically stringent tender establishes the Companys credentials with the Department of Space," Silver Touch Technologies said in a statement.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts, Nifty near 23,800; NSE shares down over 1%

Mumbai Real Estate

Housing sales in top 7 cities up 3% in Jul-Sep at 100,000 units: Anarock

PSU Bank stocks tumbled up to 4% in Monday's trading session.

Nifty PSU Bank tanks 2%, stocks dip up to 4%; Analysts flag rate hike woes

Asiad 2026 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Check Indian athlete in action here

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Esha wins silver in shooting; Cricket- India qualifies for semifinal

SC, Supreme Court

Medical community can't be attacked: SC cancels Shiv Sena corporator's bail

Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The company had reported 147.28% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.99 crore on a 22.26% rise in revenue to Rs 76.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RTS Power Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RTS Power Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Net FDI flows spurt to five year high in Jul-26, communication, financial and computer services receive bulk of equity inflows

Net FDI flows spurt to five year high in Jul-26, communication, financial and computer services receive bulk of equity inflows

Hypersoft forays into AI domain with proprietary platform

Hypersoft forays into AI domain with proprietary platform

Both rural and urban demand remained firm in August, says RBI

Both rural and urban demand remained firm in August, says RBI

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST