Silver Touch Tech gains after securing workstation supply contract from ISRO

Silver Touch Technologies added 2.34% to Rs 151 after the company announced the receipt of a purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, for the supply of high-end workstations.

In a regulatory filing made on Saturday, the company informed that it has received a purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India, Ahmedabad, for the supply, installation and support of high-end workstations.

The said workstations have to be supplied within 18 weeks from receipt of purchase order, followed warranty and support period from the date of acceptance.

"SAC is ISROs principal centre for the design of space-borne payloads and for satellite-based applications.

Qualifying as a supplier to SAC through an open, competitive and technically stringent tender establishes the Companys credentials with the Department of Space," Silver Touch Technologies said in a statement.

Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The company had reported 147.28% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.99 crore on a 22.26% rise in revenue to Rs 76.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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