Hypersoft forays into AI domain with proprietary platform

Hypersoft Technologies announced its strategic entry into the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI), through the development of a proprietary, one-of its-kind AI platform designed to enable and elevate Data Science capability and ERP efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Hypersoft's foray into AI is a natural and deliberate evolution of its existing strengths in Client/Server software development, enterprise applications and turnkey database solutions. Artificial Intelligence, applied to Data Science and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), represents one of the fastest-growing and most consequential opportunities in global enterprise technology today. By entering this space, the Company aims to move beyond services-led delivery toward building durable, platform-based intellectual property that can scale across geographies and industries - furthering its stated strategy of high-growth investment in GovTech, FinTech and AI/ML frameworks.

The AI platform is being developed in close collaboration with established technology partners and domain experts based in the United States, Singapore and India - markets where Hypersoft already maintains operating presence and client relationships. This collaborative model is designed to combine global technology depth with local market understanding, ensuring the platform is engineered to enterprise-grade standards while remaining relevant to the specific regulatory, operational and data requirements of each geography it serves. The Company believes this cross-border approach to co-innovation will meaningfully strengthen the platform's credibility, capability and speed to market.

The platform is being conceived as a single, unified AI environment - one of its kind - that will enable users to apply advanced data science and ERP capability across multiple high-value verticals, beginning with Finance, Pharmaceuticals and Strategy Consulting. Within these sectors, the platform is intended to support functions such as data-driven financial analysis and forecasting, regulatory and compliance-aware data workflows for pharma enterprises, and structured decision-support tools for strategy consulting engagements - all delivered through a common, ERP-integrated architecture designed for efficiency, accuracy and scale.