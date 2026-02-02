Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 109.32% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 95.73 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 109.32% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 95.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales95.7373.15 31 OPM %19.9413.30 -PBDT16.748.51 97 PBT14.606.69 118 NP11.015.26 109
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST