Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 109.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 109.32% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 95.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.95.7373.1519.9413.3016.748.5114.606.6911.015.26

