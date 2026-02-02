Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Northern ARC Capital Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, MOIL Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2026.

Northern ARC Capital Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, MOIL Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2026.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd tumbled 6.77% to Rs 568.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 67555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83053 shares in the past one month.

Northern ARC Capital Ltd crashed 6.45% to Rs 239.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23870 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 826.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14686 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd shed 6.20% to Rs 326.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79571 shares in the past one month.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd corrected 6.17% to Rs 1135.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18688 shares in the past one month.

