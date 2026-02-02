WPIL consolidated net profit rises 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 41.17% to Rs 538.72 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 73.36% to Rs 54.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.17% to Rs 538.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales538.72381.60 41 OPM %20.9112.61 -PBDT119.5153.97 121 PBT109.2745.63 139 NP54.3331.34 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST