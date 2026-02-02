WPIL consolidated net profit rises 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.17% to Rs 538.72 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 73.36% to Rs 54.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.17% to Rs 538.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

