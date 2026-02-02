Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 2513.95 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 18.86% to Rs 541.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 455.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 2513.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2513.952190.3179.7678.93811.91658.64749.08600.77541.36455.47

