Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 2513.95 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 18.86% to Rs 541.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 455.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 2513.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2513.952190.31 15 OPM %79.7678.93 -PBDT811.91658.64 23 PBT749.08600.77 25 NP541.36455.47 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

