SJVN Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.31, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.31, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 0.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34116.8, down 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

