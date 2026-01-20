NHPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.77, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.77, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.NHPC Ltd has gained around 0.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34116.8, down 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

