SKF India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 2.92% to Rs 158.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 154.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1149.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1206.221149.60 5 OPM %16.0517.64 -PBDT233.38225.01 4 PBT213.60207.48 3 NP158.93154.42 3
