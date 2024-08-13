J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.64% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of J J Finance Corporation rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.11 64 OPM %66.6736.36 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.060.02 200
