Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 10.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 10.22% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 256.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 278.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.256.56278.1713.0911.7523.0124.7019.6921.9514.7616.44