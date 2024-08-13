Ganga Papers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 65.73 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ganga Papers India remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.65.7362.162.212.700.970.970.420.410.310.31