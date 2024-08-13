Ganga Papers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 65.73 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales65.7362.16 6 OPM %2.212.70 -PBDT0.970.97 0 PBT0.420.41 2 NP0.310.31 0
