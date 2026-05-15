Skipper secures orders worth Rs 1,265 cr
Skipper has secured fresh new order of Rs 1,265 crore for several Domestic & International T&D projects.
The business has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and Export MarketsSecured 765 Kv and 400 Kv line projects from a reputed domestic developer Supply of towers and monopoles for T&D projects in LATAM markets
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST