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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper secures orders worth Rs 1,265 cr

Skipper secures orders worth Rs 1,265 cr

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Skipper has secured fresh new order of Rs 1,265 crore for several Domestic & International T&D projects.

The business has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and Export Markets

Secured 765 Kv and 400 Kv line projects from a reputed domestic developer Supply of towers and monopoles for T&D projects in LATAM markets

 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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