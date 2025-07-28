Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 41.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 162.70 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics rose 41.90% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales162.70140.23 16 OPM %14.9616.72 -PBDT19.4518.23 7 PBT3.942.52 56 NP2.541.79 42
