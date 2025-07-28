Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.60% to Rs 2.09 croreNet profit of Surana Solar remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 81.60% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.0911.36 -82 OPM %-79.434.23 -PBDT0.670.77 -13 PBT0.360.33 9 NP0.280.28 0
