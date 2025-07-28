Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 35.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 240.56 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 35.51% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 240.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales240.56196.72 22 OPM %19.4518.16 -PBDT43.2433.75 28 PBT29.2022.19 32 NP22.4016.53 36
