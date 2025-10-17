Sobha consolidated net profit rises 178.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 1407.62 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 178.00% to Rs 72.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 1407.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 933.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1407.62933.59 51 OPM %6.808.26 -PBDT125.1359.45 110 PBT98.9236.23 173 NP72.5326.09 178
