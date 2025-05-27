Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.64% to Rs 31.00 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers declined 96.85% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.41% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.91% to Rs 95.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.0022.36 39 95.2578.78 21 OPM %15.2326.21 -23.3827.10 - PBDT4.855.40 -10 19.6119.09 3 PBT0.551.88 -71 3.275.64 -42 NP0.041.27 -97 1.313.58 -63
