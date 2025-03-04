Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Inds bags order worth Rs 239 cr from Ministry of Defence

Solar Inds bags order worth Rs 239 cr from Ministry of Defence

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Solar Industries India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence and Aerospace, has signed a contract worth Rs 239 crore with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the supply of multi-mode handgrenade.

The project involves the supply of multi-mode handgrenades for the Ministry of Defence, to be completed within 1 year.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries. The Group forayed into the defence sector in 2010 and diversified into the manufacturing of propellants for missiles and rockets, warheads, and warhead explosives.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 54.86% to Rs 314.87 crore on a 38.06% increase in sales to Rs 1,973.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Solar Industries India rose 0.30% to Rs 8,999 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RIL to challenge $2.81 billion Govt demand following court reversal

RIL to challenge $2.81 billion Govt demand following court reversal

Sunteck Realty gains on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Sunteck Realty gains on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

IRFC, IRCTC climb after Govt confers 'Navratna' status

IRFC, IRCTC climb after Govt confers 'Navratna' status

Sensex drops 218 pts; IT shares tumble

Sensex drops 218 pts; IT shares tumble

B.R.Goyal Infra bags order worth Rs 31 crore

B.R.Goyal Infra bags order worth Rs 31 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Inter Results 2025NAPS Global India IPOBalaji Phosphates IPOWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon