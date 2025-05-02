Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 18.90% in the March 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 18.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 437.63 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 18.90% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 437.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.64% to Rs 310.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 1595.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1283.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales437.63346.96 26 1595.971283.87 24 OPM %71.7176.18 -74.2676.65 - PBDT113.6194.88 20 426.61343.96 24 PBT112.0993.68 20 421.01339.67 24 NP82.4769.36 19 310.40251.05 24

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

