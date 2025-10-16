Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 8.25% to Rs 351.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 324.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2407.052354.72 2 OPM %64.6263.82 -PBDT472.58440.34 7 PBT472.58440.34 7 NP351.59324.79 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
