South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 8.25% to Rs 351.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 324.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.22% to Rs 2407.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2407.052354.72 2 OPM %64.6263.82 -PBDT472.58440.34 7 PBT472.58440.34 7 NP351.59324.79 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content