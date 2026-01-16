South Indian Bank jumps on record Q3 profit; asset quality and CASA improve
South Indian Bank surged 4.22% to Rs 44.23 after the lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit for the December 2025 quarter.Net profit after tax rose 9.5% YoY to Rs 374 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 342 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 504 crore, up 8.8% YoY.
Operating profit increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 584 crore, supported by stable core income and higher other income. Net interest income inched up 1.3% YoY to Rs 881 crore, while other income jumped 18.8% YoY to Rs 486 crore, providing an added boost to profitability.
On the balance sheet front, gross advances grew 11.3% YoY to Rs 96,764 crore, while retail deposits rose 12.8% YoY to Rs 1,15,563 crore. CASA deposits increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 37,640 crore, lifting the CASA ratio to 31.84% from 31.15% a year ago.
Asset quality continued to improve sharply. Gross NPA declined to 2.67% from 4.30% a year earlier, while net NPA improved to 0.45% from 1.25%, reflecting tighter credit monitoring and better recoveries. Provisions excluding tax rose 21.8% YoY to Rs 80 crore, indicating a prudent stance despite improving stress metrics. Slippage ratio reduced by 17 bps from 0.33% in Q3 FY25 to 0.16% in Q3 FY26.
The banks capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 17.84% in December 2025, underscoring a strong capital position. The gold loan portfolio rose 26% YoY to Rs 21,303 crore, from Rs 16,966 crore, while vehicle loans grew 24% YoY to Rs 2,393 crore from Rs 1,938 crore.
Also Read
Pre-provisioning operating profit increased 10% YoY to Rs 584.33 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 528.84 crore in the year-ago quarter. Asset quality buffers also strengthened, with the provision coverage ratio (PCR) excluding write-offs improving by 1,177 bps YoY to 83.5%, while PCR including write-offs rose by 1,050 bps YoY to 91.57%.
P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the bank, stated that the banks well-defined strategy continues to underpin its strong business performance during the period. The bank recorded healthy growth across all major segments including corporate, MSME, housing, auto and gold loans with a steadfast focus on maintaining asset quality.
He added that, in line with the banks strategy of achieving profitability through quality credit growth, fresh advances were onboarded with a low-risk profile.
South Indian Bank is a leading Kerala-based private sector bank with a nationwide presence. It has 948 branches, 2 Ultra Small Branches, 3 Satellite branches, 1143 ATMs and 126 CRMs across India, and a representative office in Dubai, UAE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST