Suraj consolidated net profit declines 80.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 80.45% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.8863.618.3720.594.7012.651.979.881.387.06

