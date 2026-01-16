Karan Johar buys 1060 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for Rs 8 crore

Film producer Karan Johar has bought an apartment in Khar West, Mumbai, for Rs 8.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in November 2025.

The apartment was purchased from a company named Level 6, which built the Pali Vintage building in Khar. According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in the Pali Vintage Meeting Khar West. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 1060.13 sq. ft. (98.49 sq. m.) and comes with two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 48 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Johar's primary home is a large sea-facing duplex at The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra. The 8,000-square-foot penthouse was reportedly bought in 2010 for around ₹32 crore. It includes a private terrace and a nursery designed by Gauri Khan, as reported by MagicBricks.

In 2024, Johar leased a 4,000-square-foot duplex in Union Park, Pali Hill. The three-year lease began at ₹8.10 lakh per month.

In September 2025, his production house, Dharma Productions, leased a 5,500-square-foot office at the Signature building in Andheri West.

Dharma Productions, which was started by Karan's father Yash Johar, is one of the pre-eminent production houses in Mumbai's film industry. In 2024, Serum Institute of India promoter Adar Poonawalla bought a 50 percent stake in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crore. The four-year lease began at ₹15 lakh per month, with a total rental commitment of ₹7.75 crore.

Over the years, Khar West has evolved into a highly desirable residential enclave, characterised by premium apartments, boutique developments and a vibrant cosmopolitan atmosphere. The locality is surrounded by upscale retail avenues, renowned dining and entertainment options, reputed educational institutions and quality healthcare facilities, offering a well-rounded urban lifestyle. Its strategic central location, strong infrastructure and refined environment make Khar West a preferred address for professionals, entrepreneurs and families seeking both convenience and sophistication.

Karan Johar is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Hindi film industry. He is the founder of Dharma Productions and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), followed by iconic films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Known for shaping modern Bollywood cinema, Karan has played a significant role in launching and mentoring new talent, while also maintaining a strong presence as a television host through Koffee with Karan and as a prominent voice in fashion and popular culture.