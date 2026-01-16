Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81530 shares
Zen Technologies Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 January 2026.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81530 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.2,290.50. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Zen Technologies Ltd saw volume of 36.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.1,301.30. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Federal Bank Ltd recorded volume of 533.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.22% to Rs.267.15. Volumes stood at 112.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 103.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.36% to Rs.796.05. Volumes stood at 23.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd notched up volume of 19.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.38% to Rs.450.55. Volumes stood at 5.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST