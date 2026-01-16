Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81530 shares

Zen Technologies Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 January 2026.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81530 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.2,290.50. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Zen Technologies Ltd saw volume of 36.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.1,301.30. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Federal Bank Ltd recorded volume of 533.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.22% to Rs.267.15. Volumes stood at 112.88 lakh shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 103.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.36% to Rs.796.05. Volumes stood at 23.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd notched up volume of 19.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.38% to Rs.450.55. Volumes stood at 5.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Barometers trade with moderate gains; private bank shares advance

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Suraj consolidated net profit declines 80.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

