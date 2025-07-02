Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Nibe said that it has received a purchase order from one of the leading Infra and Defence Company for supply of turret structure assembly for a total consideration of Rs 22.66 crore.

The orders shall be executed in tranches and completed by 28 June 2026.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders.

Therefore, the contracts do not fall under related party transactions, and as such, the concept of arms length does not apply in this context.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

 

Also Read

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty below 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

Apple MacBook Air with M3

Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

Housing society certificate will suffice for tax break

Keystone Realtors target ₹3,000 cr revenue with redevelopment projects

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Nibe shed 0.61% to Rs 1,662.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

INR slips in early moves

INR slips in early moves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon