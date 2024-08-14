New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of New Light Apparels rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.720.59 22 OPM %5.565.08 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content