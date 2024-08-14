New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.720.595.565.080.040.020.030.010.030.01