Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit declines 53.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 709.89 crore
Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial declined 53.36% to Rs 55.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 709.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 511.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales709.89511.62 39 OPM %43.9167.94 -PBDT79.46163.72 -51 PBT75.05160.54 -53 NP55.71119.45 -53
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

