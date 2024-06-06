Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SPARC CFO Chetan Rajpara resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced that Chetan Rajpara, chief finanacial officer (CFO) of the company has tendered his resignation effective from 5 June 2024.
Rajpara stated that he wants to pursue his ambition and personal goals, which would involve the relocation.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 81.99 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations slipped 65.28% YoY to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.
The scrip rose 1.19% to currently trade at Rs 212.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon