Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL secures Rs 145-cr traction power project from Southern Railway

RVNL secures Rs 145-cr traction power project from Southern Railway

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.35 crore from Southern Railway for a traction power project.

The scope includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substations, power quality equipment, switching posts, a 2x25 kV feeding system, and SCADA and automatic fault locator systems in the JolarpettaiSalem section of the Salem Division.

The project supports Indian Railways Mission 3000 MT freight-loading agenda. RVNL said the work, to be executed over 540 days, falls under its normal business operations.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.95% to Rs 314.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sasken Technologies Ltd Slides 18.87%

Sasken Technologies Ltd Slides 18.87%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

INR battered as breach beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark stays

INR battered as breach beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark stays

GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon