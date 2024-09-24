Vakrangee Ltd Slides 1.36%

Vakrangee Ltd has added 15.13% over last one month compared to 1.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX
Vakrangee Ltd fell 1.36% today to trade at Rs 24.65. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.44% to quote at 42380.28. The index is up 1.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd decreased 1.21% and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 29.44 % over last one year compared to the 28.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vakrangee Ltd has added 15.13% over last one month compared to 1.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 32.19 on 01 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 16.15 on 10 Oct 2023.
