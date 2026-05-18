Monday, May 18, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sportking India slips after weak Q4 performance

Sportking India slips after weak Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sportking India fell 1.29% to Rs 145.80 after the company reported 7.3% fall in net profit to Rs 32.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 35.34 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the March 2026 quarter to Rs 636.78 crore.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 551.34 crore, down 0.7% YoY. The company has recorded interest outgo of Rs 10.11 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.2% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 43.98 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 12.2% from Rs 50.09 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 15.16 crore, down 5.2% YoY.

 

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 119.72 crore (up 5.8% YoY) and Rs 2,495.86 crore (down 1.1% YoY), respectively.

Sportking India is a part of the Sportking group. The company manufactures cotton, synthetic and blended yarn in counts ranging from 20s to 46s. It has units in Ludhiana and Bathinda, both in Punjab. It manufactures value-added yarns, such as compact, sustainable and contamination-free cotton yarn, which provide higher realisations than normal cotton yarn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR stays stressed by elevated energy prices; tumbles well beyond Rs 96/$ mark

INR stays stressed by elevated energy prices; tumbles well beyond Rs 96/$ mark

NSE Indices revises rebalancing methodology for Nifty variable stock indices

NSE Indices revises rebalancing methodology for Nifty variable stock indices

Stocks rally as S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records; Dow tops 50,000 after Iran war began

Stocks rally as S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records; Dow tops 50,000 after Iran war began

Paytm launches Pocket Money

Paytm launches Pocket Money

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection in U.S.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection in U.S.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewHeatwave Alert Gold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share PriceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance