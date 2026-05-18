Sportking India slips after weak Q4 performance

Sportking India fell 1.29% to Rs 145.80 after the company reported 7.3% fall in net profit to Rs 32.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 35.34 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the March 2026 quarter to Rs 636.78 crore.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 551.34 crore, down 0.7% YoY. The company has recorded interest outgo of Rs 10.11 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.2% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 43.98 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 12.2% from Rs 50.09 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 15.16 crore, down 5.2% YoY.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 119.72 crore (up 5.8% YoY) and Rs 2,495.86 crore (down 1.1% YoY), respectively.

Sportking India is a part of the Sportking group. The company manufactures cotton, synthetic and blended yarn in counts ranging from 20s to 46s. It has units in Ludhiana and Bathinda, both in Punjab. It manufactures value-added yarns, such as compact, sustainable and contamination-free cotton yarn, which provide higher realisations than normal cotton yarn.

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