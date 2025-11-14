Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 34.95 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.9537.09 -6 OPM %0.520.84 -PBDT0.410.33 24 PBT0.360.28 29 NP0.260.20 30
