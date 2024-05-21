Business Standard
Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 0.92 crore
Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 50.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.79% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.921.21 -24 5.244.88 7 OPM %66.3071.90 -76.9173.77 - PBDT0.610.87 -30 4.033.61 12 PBT0.560.80 -30 3.833.32 15 NP0.320.64 -50 2.742.59 6
First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

