Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 28 January 2026

The board of Piramal Pharma at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the following change:

Resignation of Tanya Sanish as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 20 February 2026.

Appointment of Pratibha Mishra (ACS No. 53432), as interim company secretary and compliance officer, KMP of the Company with effect from 21 February 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

