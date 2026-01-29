Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 28 January 2026

The board of Piramal Pharma at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the following change:

Resignation of Tanya Sanish as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 20 February 2026.

Appointment of Pratibha Mishra (ACS No. 53432), as interim company secretary and compliance officer, KMP of the Company with effect from 21 February 2026.

