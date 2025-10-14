Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion India ends sharply higher after stellar Q2 performance

Stallion India ends sharply higher after stellar Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals zoomed 6.88% to end at Rs 359.80 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.41 crore in Q2 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 0.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenues increased by 56.3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 105.56 crore during the quarter.

Total expenditure rose by 37.1% to Rs 89.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, primarily due to a sharp increase in raw material costs (up 71% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 5.8x YoY).

EBITDA jumped to Rs 15.77 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2.35 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 15.24 crore, which is sharply higher from Rs 0.55 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

Shazad Rustomji, managing director & CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals, said: The company delivered a strong performance during Q2 and H1 FY25-26, marked by significant growth in revenue and profitability.

Total revenue for H1 FY25-26 increased by 52.8% YoY to Rs 216.30 crore, while PAT rose sharply by 135.0% to Rs 21.78 crore. The improvement was driven by higher volumes, better product mix, and operational efficiencies across key facilities, reflecting the companys strong execution and resilient business model.

During FY 2025-26, the Company has navigated a challenging business environment characterized by cyclical slowdown, political and tariff-related headwinds, and global macroeconomic uncertainties. Notwithstanding these factors, the management had provided a revenue guidance of Rs 430 crore for FY 2025-26.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals operates in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. The company is engaged in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

